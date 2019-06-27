The Crookston Program Director brought home two awards.

Just For Kix held their annual awards banquet on Sunday, June 23, and Crookston's Program Director, Grace Espinosa, was given the Excellence Award in Getting Noticed at Competitions for the second year in a row.

Espinosa also received an award for the program's spring registration being up 26% from last spring.

Just For Kix Corporate issued a statement saying, "These awards are given based on organization, dedication, participation, attitude and program quality. Grace has done an outstanding job with her program. She has set high standards for the dancers to strive for and has been an exceptional role model in her community."