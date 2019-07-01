Thief River Falls scored the game’s first six runs and tacked on three more to take down Crookston 9-3. Due two three errors by Crookston fielders, only six of the Bombers’ runs were charged to Reds pitchers.

Alex Wolfe collected two RBI in the contest and Jacob Butcher brought in a run on a double.

Zach Stangl, Jackson Seibel and Rob Silvers all pitched and combined to strike out 15 Bombers batters.

Following the loss, the Reds picked up a forfeit win on Sunday and currently own a 9-8 record.

Thief River Falls 1 0 3 1 1 3 0 0 0 9 8 1 Crookston 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 9 3