Crookston ends their regular season at 5-8-1.

Crookston needed to play hang-on after taking a 7-1 lead but managed to outlast Win-E-Mac 8-6 in this road contest.

Cade DeLeon set the tone in the second with a three-run homer, and singles by Blake Fee and Brooks Butt two frames later put Crookston ahead 7-1.

Win-E-Mac made it 7-4 through four innings and tacked on a run in each of the following two to trail 7-6.

Gunner Gunderson provided a much-needed insurance run in the seventh on an RBI double, and Crookston held on for the 8-6 victory.

Joe Doda started on the mound for Crookston, went 6.1 and allowed six runs, four earned. Jacob Miller recorded the final two outs for the save.

At 5-8-1, Crookston will host Fosston for the postseason play-in game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Crookston 0 3 0 4 0 0 1 8 6 2 Win-E-Mac 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 6 8 3