Minakwa Golf Course hosted the annual Pirate Pride Golf Scramble to benefit Crookston Pirates sports. First place gross winners went to Wes Hanson, Crystal Hanson, Jess Ross and Travis Ross.

The scramble also featured three contests: longest putt, closest to pin and longest drive. Nate Nelson won longest putt, Wes Hanson came closest to the pin and Wade Hanson drove the furthest.

Prize winners included Bryce Tiedemann (grill), Ashley Cameron (TV), Rich Sanders (golf lessons), Jackie Otway (Twins tickets), Noah Otway (Mall of America tickets), Julio Dahl (CHS activity passes), Dan Halland (University of Minnesota Crookston activity passes) and 12 individuals won golf balls.