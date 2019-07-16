Crookston falls to 10-12 on the season.

CROOKSTON - Moorhead scored seven total runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-1 lead over Crookston, and after the Reds failed to score in the bottom of the sixth, the teams made a mutual agreement to call the game a final. The decision was reached due to a lack of pitching availability, and a busy upcoming schedule for the Mudcats.

The Mudcats snagged a 1-0 advantage in the second and held it until the fourth frame. In the bottom half, Bailey Schmitz benefited from a dropped fly ball which allowed the tying run to score.

Aaron Butcher started on the mound for the Reds and kept Moorhead in check for four innings surrendering one run. The Mudcats eventually broke it open in the fifth with a trio of runs and chased Butcher, who was charged with seven runs, in the sixth. Blake Kawlewski recorded the final two outs of the inning.

The loss serves as Crookston's third in a row as they fall to 10-12. The Reds will have a chance to get back to .500 when they host a doubleheader against the Moorhead Miners on Saturday, July 20. Start times are scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Moorhead 0 1 0 0 3 4 X X X 8 13 1 Crookston 0 0 0 1 0 0 X X X 1 3 1