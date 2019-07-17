Crookston's season ended with a record of 5-9-1.

CROOKSTON - In the top of the fifth inning, Fosston saw the potential mercy rule run stranded at second base as they led Crookston 10-1. Over the course of the next two innings, Crookston scored nine unanswered runs to tie the game at 10-10, but Fosston regrouped just enough to win in their last at-bat by a final of 12-10 and eliminate Crookston in this play-in postseason game.

Through five innings, Crookston trailed 10-3 and had not recorded a hit with five Fosston errors contributing to their scoring.

“It’s been a consistent cycle of that,” Crookston Head Coach Kent Shafer said. “It seems like the first and second inning is terrible for us. The boys get a little down on themselves, but once they start scoring a few runs, their confidence comes back.”

Cade Coauette tallied the first base knock in the sixth on a long single that scored Brady Butt to make it a 10-4 game. Carter Bruggeman and Ashton Larson brought in another on RBI singles, and suddenly, Crookston found themselves trailing by four and only one out in the inning.

The next batter, Blake Fee, lined a double down the third base line to score two more runs and bring the tying run to the plate.

Fee came home to score on a wild pitch, and Coauette, who started the rally, slapped a ball up the middle with two outs to tie the game at 10-10.

With a new ballgame, Fosston quickly put a threat together with runners on second and third and one out. A double scored both runners, and Fosston had regained the lead 12-10.

Crookston brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but struck out three times to end their season.

“They were kind of excited, they made it back,” Schafer said. “We have to put the ball between the lines, and we didn’t do that tonight. If we played like that the second and third inning, it would’ve been a whole different ballgame.”

Fosston 3 4 0 0 3 0 2 12 13 5 Crookston 0 1 0 0 2 7 0 10 6 3