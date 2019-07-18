The Pirates finished with a point differential of plus-70 across three games.

The Crookston Pirates girls' basketball team collected their second tournament championship of the summer taking first place at the Breakdown Tournament in Fergus Falls. The Pirates won all three of their games by double digit points and did not allow any of their opponents to reach 20: Wheaton (W 35-18), Wadena (W 43-18), Pierz (47-19). Crookston will look to build on their 2019 Section 8AA Runner-Up finish in the 2019-2020 season.