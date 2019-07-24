The University of Minnesota Crookston football team hosted a prospect camp at the Jim LeClair Practice Fields Sunday, July 21 for athletes entering grades 9-12. In this individual skills camp, athletes received instruction and evaluation from the Minnesota Crookston football coaching staff.
Golden Eagles put on football camp
