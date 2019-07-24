Seipel pitched three innings and allowed no runs.

One week after tossing five scoreless innings, Zach Seipel, a former Minnesota Crookston pitcher, continued his success by blanking the Gulf Coast Leauge Orioles in three innings of work.

Seipel, pitching for the GCL Braves in the Atlanta Braves organization, allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four. Although the Braves went on to win 5-1, Seipel exited a tie game making him ineligible for his second victory of the season.

Since allowing five runs over three innings in his GCL Braves debut, Seipel has delivered eight straight scoreless frames which lowered his 2019 ERA to 4.50.

Between the Danville Braves, where Seipel began his 2019 campaign, and the GCL Braves, the right-hander owns 18 strikeouts over 16 innings this season. Last year, he posted a 2.63 ERA in 24 innings out of the bullpen for Danville.



