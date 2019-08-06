See results and standings here.

6:00 p.m. Games: Side Street Bar & Grill 3 One 'N Only 0 Junk Yard Dogs 2 Climax Custom Neon 1 Christianson Honey 2 RS Grain 1 6:45 p.m. Games: Side Street Bar & Grill 2 Steph Overgaard's 1 Climax Custom Neon 2 Noah Insurance 1 RS Grain 2 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 1 7:30 p.m. Games: Bremer Bank 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 0 CHS Ag Services 3 Neon Spike 0 One Hit Wonder 2 American Federal 1 Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 1 Bremer Bank 35 7 879 9 Noah Insurance 33 9 886 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 32 10 836 4 Christianson Honey 30 12 845 2 CHS Ag Services 29 13 814 3 Crookston Eye Clinic 26 16 765 13 Climax Custom Neon 24 18 818 15 RS Grain 24 18 757 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 21 21 740 6 Neon Spike 21 21 717 5 Junk Yard Dogs 12 30 572 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 10 32 702 12 American Federal 10 32 647 7 One Hit Wonder 7 35 537 8 One 'N Only 1 41 419