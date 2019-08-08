In her most recent role as human resources generalist, Steffes was responsible for helping new employees through the on-boarding process, and new employment orientation.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the addition of Bridget Steffes as compliance coordinator. Steffes will officially start her role Sept. 16. She is no stranger to Minnesota Crookston, having spent the past seven years at the university. Steffes was most recently the human resources generalist at Minnesota Crookston for the last four years. She was previously the principal accounts specialist from 2012-15.

“We are very excited to add Bridget as compliance coordinator,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “Bridget is very familiar with the University of Minnesota Crookston and is already known by most of our staff. We believe she will be a great fit in the compliance coordinator role due to her professionalism, and experience in her previous roles in promoting compliance, reporting and record keeping, as well as working with information systems.”

“I’m very excited to join the Minnesota Crookston athletic department,” Steffes said. “I have developed a great love of athletics over my life with three children who are three-sport athletes, and a husband who has coached football, basketball, and track. I believe this will be a great personal fit for me as I hold policy, procedures and integrity at a high level. I am very excited to work closer with the Minnesota Crookston athletic staff, coaches, and student-athletes.”

In her most recent role as human resources generalist, Steffes was responsible for helping new employees through the on-boarding process, and new employment orientation. She also trained, supported, and assisted supervisors with time and attendance submissions, and was the first contact for employees who have questions regarding appointments, benefits, and other inquiries. Steffes also created and managed employee data in PeopleSoft and updated and maintained confidential employee personnel files to ensure all information is current and accurate.

While in the position of principal accounts specialist, Steffes was responsible for accounts payable processing, including receiving all vouchers for the campus and auditing all invoices before submitting for payment. She also ensured purchasing policy compliance by providing education to faculty and staff about procedures. Steffes also assisted with annual budget preparation including purchase order clean-up, data entry, and year-end closeout, as well as many other duties within the business office.

Prior to her appointment at Minnesota Crookston, Steffes was the principal’s secretary for Fertile-Beltrami School District #599 from 2004-12. In her role, she was the coordinator for Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System (MARSS) within the district. She also managed web-based student information. Steffes was the primary support for teachers and staff using the student information system and explained procedures relating to the set-up and maintenance of the online grade book. She was also responsible for reporting school enrollment projections for the Fertile-Beltrami School District, as well as many other tasks.

Steffes earned her bachelor’s degree in management from Minnesota Crookston. She replaces Jason Tangquist, who will be serving as interim registrar at Minnesota Crookston for the 2019-20 school year.