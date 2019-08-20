He'll be a sophomore at UMN Crookston in the fall, and golfs for the Golden Eagles.

Ben Trostad, a 2018 Crookston High School graduate and Pirate golf alum who’s entering his sophomore year at UMN Crookston and golfs for the Golden Eagles, carded an ace at Grand Forks Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 17. It’s his first hole-in-one.

Trostad aced the fifth hole, which was playing at 198 yards. He used a six-iron. Fellow Golden Eagle golfer Connor Humble witnessed the feat.

He’s the son of Chris and Tina Trostad.