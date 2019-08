Crookston Girls Volleyball lost to Ada-Borup 3-0 Thursday with game scores of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-10.

Coach Ashley Stopa said the girls fought hard against the Cougars who are now 1-1 like the Pirates.

The Pirates play next against at Red Lake Falls on the first day of school September 3.



Top Pirate stats:

Digs = Dani Boyle (7)

Blocks = Jasmine Hanson (6)

Kills = Kasey Cwikla (3)

Aces = Dani Boyle (1)

Assists = Sophia Steiner (5)