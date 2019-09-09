After splitting day one of the Keweenaw Classic Saturday, the Golden Eagles were looking to finish strong in the upper peninsula with two games against Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan.

The Golden Eagles played the maximum amount of sets a team could play in two matches, but fell in five sets to both the Lakers and Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles fall to 1-3 on the season following the two matches Sunday.



Match 1—vs Lake Superior State

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a two set to one lead, but the Lakers would bounce back to win the final two sets to knock off the Golden Eagles 3-2 (25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-10).



Key players

Deaira Gresham, 17 kills, .286 hitting percentage, 3 service aces, 19 digs

Porsha Porath, 16 kills, 5 digs

Lauren Wallace, 8 kills, 2 blocks

Sydney Kruisselbrink, 6 kills, 21 assists, 15 digs

Natalie Koke, 15 assists, 13 digs

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick start in set number one. Minnesota Crookston used a pair of 4-0 runs to win set number one. Minnesota Crookston trailed 11-6 before they exploded for four straight points, highlighted by a service ace by Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.). LSSU would then go on a run of their own to stretch their lead to 15-10, but again, that five point lead disappeared quickly as the Golden Eagles would score four straight points to cut the lead to 15-14.

The Lakers would lead 23-20 in set one, but would be stunned by the Golden Eagles who would score five straight points to win set one.

The next two sets would see both teams win one each, which would mean the Golden Eagles would head into the fourth set with a chance to defeat the Lakers.

In set number four, the Lakers would lead for the majority of the set and would pull away late to win set number four, 25-21.

In the fifth set, Minnesota Crookston would start out fast, jumping out to a four point lead. Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) and Meli Rodriguez (Sr., MH, Sarchi, Costa Rica) were instrumental in the quick start in set number five. The set would eventually be tied at nine, before the Lakers scored four in a row to lead 13-9, which would be more than enough, as the Lakers would hold off the Golden Eagles 15-10.



Match 2—vs Northern Michigan



Key players

Porsha Porath, 14 kills, .394 hitting percentage, 2 digs

Lauren Wallace, 13 kills, .355 hitting percentage, 11 digs

Deaira Gresham, 12 kills

Sydney Kruisselbrink, 46 assists, 13 digs

Match number two would be yet another marathon match that would go five sets, with the Wildcats defeating the Golden Eagles (18-25, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 8-15).

The Wildcats would set the tone early in set number one jumping out to a 4-0 lead, before a Lauren Wallace kill halted the quick start.

The Golden Eagles would get as close as 12-9, before the Wildcats would score two straight points to stretch the lead to 14-9. That lead is something the Wildcats wouldn’t give up, as they would hold serve on a furious Golden Eagle rally to win set one 25-18.

The Golden Eagles would bounce back nicely in sets one and two, including a dominant 25-15 win in set number two and another dominant performance in set three, winning 25-17.

A lot of déjà vu for the Golden Eagles, who saw this same two sets to one lead earlier in the day and again their opponent bounced back to win a close fourth set, 25-22.

In the fifth set, a 6-2 start for the Wildcats was too much for the Golden Eagles to overcome, who fell in the fifth set 15-8.

The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back next weekend as they travel to St. Cloud for four games next weekend, starting on Friday with an early morning match with 13th-ranked Wheeling Jesuit (WV) at 9 a.m.