Sophomore Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) was named to the 2019 Keweenaw Classic All-Tournament team this past weekend. Porath finished the weekend with 45 kills on a total of 179 total attacks. The Windom, Minn., native finished the weekend with three games with double-digit kills, including a season-high 16 against Lake Superior State.
Anna Winter of Upper Iowa was named MVP of the classic. Porath joins a pretty good list on the All-Tournament team, including: Winter, Olivia Ghormley (Michigan Tech), Meg Schmidt (Southwest Minnesota State), Hailey Wickstrom (Northern Michigan), Amanda Reid (Lake Superior State), Rachel Hedman (Wisconsin-Parkside) and Morgan Schnabel (UMary).
The Golden Eagles are back in action this Friday as they travel to St. Cloud for four games, starting with nationally ranked Wheeling Jesuit (WV).
UMC Volleyball
