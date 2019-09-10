Sophomore Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) was named to the 2019 Keweenaw Classic All-Tournament team this past weekend. Porath finished the weekend with 45 kills on a total of 179 total attacks. The Windom, Minn., native finished the weekend with three games with double-digit kills, including a season-high 16 against Lake Superior State.







Anna Winter of Upper Iowa was named MVP of the classic. Porath joins a pretty good list on the All-Tournament team, including: Winter, Olivia Ghormley (Michigan Tech), Meg Schmidt (Southwest Minnesota State), Hailey Wickstrom (Northern Michigan), Amanda Reid (Lake Superior State), Rachel Hedman (Wisconsin-Parkside) and Morgan Schnabel (UMary).







The Golden Eagles are back in action this Friday as they travel to St. Cloud for four games, starting with nationally ranked Wheeling Jesuit (WV).