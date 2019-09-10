The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team sits in 10th out of 10 teams at the Tracy Lane Memorial played at the Bemidji Town and Country Club in Bemidji, Minn.



The Golden Eagles put up a team score of 420 on the first day. Minnesota Crookston is currently behind Minnesota State University Moorhead.



Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) led Minnesota Crookston with a score of 95 in the first round. Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.) carded a 100 in the first round. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) put up a 107. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) carded a 118, while Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) shot a 126.



Hannah Hankinson of Augustana University is in the individual lead after carding a 75. Augustana is currently in the team lead with a 324. They are 13 strokes ahead of Minot State University. The Golden Eagles will continue play Tues., Sept. 10.



