2019 Pirate football seniors and their parents were recognized before Friday's game at Ed Widseth Field against the West Central Area/Ashby Knights.

Seniors include: Ben Andringa, Brady Butt, Caden Osborn, Gavin Salem, Joe Doda, Joseph Ramirez, Josh Bernia, Leyton Salentine, Quinn Westlake, Quinn Winand, Ty Hamre, and Walker Winjum.