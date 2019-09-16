On Thursday, the St. James Area cross country team traveled to Montgomery for the Tri-City United Gerry Smith Invitational.

Seth Pierson, Caleb Rivera, and Troy Parulski each finished in the top 10 overall.

Rivera, a junior, has been a breakout runner so far for the Saints.

Jackson Miest finished 18th.

Juan Castaneda, Marco Crispin and Mauricio Vite rounded out the top seven for the Saints.

Crispin set a new personal record, finishing at 17:57.70.

On the girls side, Diana Rodriguez finished first for the Saints, placing 90th overall.

Norely Sanchez finished 100th and Maritza Rodriguez placed 125th.

Boys 5000M Run

5. Seth Pierson 16:51.30

6. Caleb Rivera 17:00.00

8. Troy Parulski 17:04.50

18. Jackson Miest 17:25.70

27. Juan Castaneda 17:42.10 37. Marco Crispin 17:57.70

41. Mauricio Vite 18:08.20

Girls 5000M Run

90. Diana Rodriguez 2:20.50

100. Norely Sanchez 24:41.70

125. Maritza Rodriguez 26:23.30

Team scores: boys

1. Saint James High School 64 points 5+6+8+18+27 (37+41)

2. Rochester Century High School 105 points 7+11+23+30+34 (35+52)

3. Waseca High School 120 9+22+25+31+33 (49+85)

4. New Prague High School 152 points 13+15+39+40+45 (68+80)

5. Mankato Loyola High School 165 2+19+24+57+63 (125+126)

6. Waconia High School 230 26+36+46+51+71 (74)

7. Benilde-Saint Margaret's School 244 1+43+48+75+77 (88+98)

8. Jordan High School 262 4+47+54+66+91 (135)

9. Mound-Westonka High School 266 10+29+61+76+90 (104+111)

10. Belle Plaine High School 307 3+21+56+106+121 (144+150)

11. Mahtomedi High School 313 42+53+55+81+82 (96+113)

12. Rochester Lourdes High School 323 17+62+64+87+93 (118+127)

13. Tri-City United 345 14+32+83+101+115 (122+147)

14. Fairmont High School 350 12+28+70+94+146 (166)

15. Stewartville High School 375 50+58+72+95+100 (116+153)

16. Sibley East High School 421 20+67+92+108+134 (161+163)

17. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 433 16+78+89+119+131 (136+157)

18. Norwood-Young America High School 445 59+65+102+105+114 (129+160)

19. Maple River High School 513 44+84+109+137+139 (148)

20. LeSueur-Henderson High School 555 69+110+120+124+132 (149+159)

21. Medford High School 588 73+79+128+138+170 (174)

22. Blue Earth Area High School 602 38+103+151+152+158

23. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 608 86+99+107+154+162 (164+171)

24. New Richland-H-E-G High School 621 60+117+133+155+156 (167)

25. Richfield High School 646 112+123+130+140+141 (169+172)

26. Cannon Falls High School 692 97+142+143+145+165 (168+173)

Team scores: girls

1. Rochester Century High School 85 10+13+15+23+24 (28+46)

2. Waconia High School 86 11+12+17+20+26 (27+29)

3. Belle Plaine High School 119 6+21+22+30+40 (49+60)

4. Jordan High School 123 3+4+25+39+52 (75+96)

5. Stewartville High School 170 8+19+33+54+56 (65+90)

6. New Prague High School 172 5+37+42+43+45 (50+70)

7. Rochester Lourdes High School 181 7+16+41+51+66 (72+76)

8. Waseca High School 182 1+18+34+61+68 (71+73)

9. Fairmont High School 198 2+32+36+47+81 (84+110)

10. Mahtomedi High School 220 14+38+44+55+69 (86+89)

11. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 303 31+48+58+79+87 (97)

12. Mound-Westonka High School 306 9+62+64+77+94 (103+129)

13. LeSueur-Henderson High School 324 35+53+74+80+82 (88+107)

14. Richfield High School 417 59+63+78+102+115 (124+132)

15. Sibley East High School 474 57+91+99+111+116

16. Tri-City United 476 67+92+98+106+113 (114+127)

17. Norwood-Young America High School 523 83+85+108+117+130

18. United South Central High School 543 100+101+105+118+119 (121+126)

19. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 562 93+104+109+125+131 (135)

20. Cannon Falls High School 577 95+112+120+122+128 21. Medford High School 663 123+133+134+136+137