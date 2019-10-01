The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team placed sixth out of six teams at the Augustana Invite played Sept. 28 and 29 at the Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.



The Golden Eagle put up a score of 318, after carding a 317 on Saturday.



Minnesota Crookston was led by Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), who came into Sunday fourth in the field after shooting a 74. Humble shot an 82 to finish 21st in the field. Keegan Poppenberg (Fr., Esko, Minn.) improved by four strokes as he shot a 77 on day two after putting up an 81. Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) finished with a 79 Sunday. Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) carded an 83 and 80, while Dillon Sannes (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) shot rounds of 81 and 91.



Josh Olson (Fr., Roseau, Minn.) golfed unattached and carded scores of 81 and 82. Jonathan Lund (Sr., Tolna, N.D.) put up rounds of 86 and 87.



The University of Sioux Falls won the tournament with a score of 591, as they beat out Augustana University by six strokes. Sioux Falls golfer Jacob Zosel won the individual title with rounds of 72 and 74, as he upended Bryce Howard of South Dakota School of Mines, who had rounds of 75 and 72.



Minnesota Crookston wraps up the fall season Mon., Oct. 7 and Tues., Oct. 8 at the Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Joseph, Mo.