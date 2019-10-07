The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team held a clean sheet in the final 45 minutes but the University of Sioux Falls used four goals in the first half to earn a 4-1 win Sunday, Oct. 6. The Golden Eagles limited USF to just two shots in the second half as Minnesota Crookston was able to hold the ball well on their offensive half and were sound defensively.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-7 (0-6 NSIC) with Sunday’s loss. Sioux Falls improves to 2-6-1 (2-3-1 NSIC) with the victory. Sunday was a bit of a Homecoming for Head Coach Kyle Halfpop, who was an assistant coach for three seasons under USF Head Coach Brittany Domino.

On Friday, Southwest Minnesota State University utilized two goals in each half to upend University of Minnesota Crookston 4-0 at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles created opportunities as they had six shots and four shots on goal, including a penalty kick by Katie Emmett (Jr., D/MF, Bohermeen, Ireland) in the first half. However, they were unable to find the back of the net on the day.

Sunday, Minnesota Crookston had two shots on goal on the day. Kiya Gere (So., D, Vancouver, Wash.) secured her first collegiate goal on a beautiful ball from just inside the 18-yard box. Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.) earned the assist on the goal. Sarah Hall (Jr., D, Sammamish, Wash.) had a shot on goal, as well.

Minnesota Crookston’s Jacqueline Burke (Sr., D/GK, Anchorage, Alaska) held a clean sheet in the second half with one save. Burke made her first appearance in goal for Minnesota Crookston since the 2016 season when she made two appearances in net. Burke originally started her career as a goalkeeper before converting to a field player.

Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) started and allowed four goals with four saves in 37:39 in net. Mika Rodriguez (Sr., MF/F, Laveen, Ariz.) and Katie Emmett (Jr., D, Bohermeen, Ireland) made brief appearances in goal.

The Golden Eagles’ goal came in the 24th minute when Mataya Mierzejewski (So., MF/F, Woodbury, Minn.) played the ball down the left sideline and found Peterson in the corner. Peterson centered the ball and found Gere near the 18-yard box.