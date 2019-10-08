Pirate homecoming game moved to Wednesday, UMN Crookston game moved to Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Crookston could get walloped with an early October major snow event Thursday through Saturday, and the forecast for inclement weather is impacting the local sports schedule.

The Pirates’ Friday Homecoming football game against Breckenridge has been moved from Friday, Oct. 11 to Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field.

The story is similar with Golden Eagle football. Their Saturday, Oct. 12 home game against the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been moved to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Kickoff is set for noon.

The gates of the Alerus Center, located at 1200 S 42nd Street in Grand Forks, N.D., will open at 11 a.m. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for grades 1-12, and $5 for senior citizens. Fans can enter through Entrance 1 at the Alerus Center with seating available on the East side of the Alerus Center. Concessions will be available inside the Alerus Center.

Parking will be free for Saturday’s game between Minnesota Crookston and Sioux Falls. The game will be the first for the Golden Eagles at the Alerus Center since Nov. 10, 2012. Minnesota Crookston picked up a 37-36 win over UMary in their previous game in Grand Forks. The Golden Eagles won that game in thrilling fashion as All-NSIC running back Richard Haley scored a two-point conversion as time expired.