The UMN Crookston volleyball team was looking for a weekend sweep on Saturday afternoon against Minot State, and the Golden Eagles won a five-set thriller inside Lysaker Gymnasium (23-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 17-15) to improve to 4-12 on the season (2-6 overall).

Key Players Minnesota Crookston

• Porsha Porath, 22 kills, 64 total attacks, 10 digs

• Sabrina Leuer, 12 kills, 43 total attacks

• Katie Lienemann, 39 digs

• Lauren Wallace, 8 kills, 41 total attacks, 20 digs



Set One

Set one was a wild set. The Beavers moved out to a quick 7-2 lead, before a Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) kill halted the Minot State start.

The Golden Eagles would trail, but would continue to scratch and claw their way back into the first set and tied the set after an Alyssa Thomas (Sr., DS, Marion, Iowa) service ace and a Beaver error tied things up at 16.

The Beavers would score two in a row after that point and would eventually take a 23-21 lead, but an attack error and a Meli Rodriguez (Sr., MH, Sarchi, Costa Rica) kill tied things up at 23.

Minot State would score the next two points to win set one, 25-23.



Set Two

Once again, Minot State would jump out and take a commanding lead at 9-2. In front of their home crowd, the Golden Eagles would fight back into a huge set two.

The Beavers would continue to lead throughout the entire set. Minnesota Crookston would see themselves would on the verge of being down two sets to none. That’s when the Golden Eagles got rolling.

Minnesota Crookston scored seven points in a row, including huge kills from Rodriguez, Porath and Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.) to tie things up and force a Beaver timeout.

The timeout wouldn’t help as the Golden Eagles scored two more points to win set two, 25-23, finished off by a Lauren Wallace (R-So., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) kill, one of her eight kills on the match.

Set Three

Coming out of the break tied at one a piece for the match, the Beavers jumped out to a fast start and would lead for a majority of the set.

The Golden Eagles would tie things up and eventually take a 10-9 lead, with the help of back-to-back errors from the Beavers setter, Mackenzie Froehlich.

That would force a timeout by the Beavers, and from that point on, they took an 11-10 lead and never looked back.

Shelby Spiller finished off the set with one of her 29 kills to give the Beavers a 25-23 set three win and a lead in the match as well, 2-1.



Set Four

Set four was one that saw a lot of separation between the two teams. The match would see three ties early on, including a tie at seven.

With the score tied at seven, Minnesota Crookston would score seven in a row, which was helped by four Wallace kills and forced another Beaver timeout.

Minot State would try to claw back into the match, but the Golden Eagles were able to hold off the Beavers to win set four 25-18 to force a decisive set five.



Set Five

Minot State, looking for their first win of the conference season, jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before the maroon and gold scored three straight, including a Kaitlin Sikkink (R-Sr., MH, St. Charles, Minn.) kill.

The Beavers would score three straight of their own to regain a 5-3 lead, before the Golden Eagles would play excellent defense to eventually take an 11-9 lead.

Minnesota Crookston would eventually lead 13-11, but the Beavers used a timeout and took full advantage of that, to score three straight points to get match point, which forced a Sarah Rauen timeout.

The Golden Eagles would answer on a long rally that ended in a Beaver error that put Lysaker Gymnasium in a frenzy.

The Beavers would once again have a chance at match point following a Hayley Swain kill, but the Golden Eagles would answer to score three straight, finished off by a Sabrina Leuer (R-Sr., OH, Hamel, Minn.) kill to win the set 17-15 and the overall match, 3-2.

It is a quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles, who will play yet another ranked opponent in No. 11 St. Cloud State on Tuesday night inside Lysaker Gymnasium. First Serve is 6 p.m.