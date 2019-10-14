Sioux Falls scores 35 points in second quarter on way to 52-14 win

The University of Sioux Falls scored 35 second quarter points on their way to a 52-14 win over the University of Minnesota Crookston football team Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The Cougars used a huge momentum boost from an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Thuro Reisdorfer. Minnesota Crookston had gotten right into the thick of the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Mich.) to Alex Folz (Fr., RB, Spring Grove, Minn.) as they cut the lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter. Minnesota Crookston was unable to rebound from Sioux Falls’ second quarter onslaught.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-6 with loss, while Sioux Falls moved to 4-2 on the season. Saturday’s game was relocated due to winter weather in the Red River Valley.

Minnesota Crookston scored their first defensive touchdown of the season on a LaDerek McCray (Sr., LB, McComb, Miss.) 36-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

In addition, the Golden Eagles surpassed their 2018 total for sacks with three on the day to move to 15 already on the season. Minnesota Crookston has been great with putting pressure on the quarterback this season. The Golden Eagles had their best season in recent history with 18 sacks during the 2016 slate. Dylan Wheeler (R-Fr., DL, Arlington, Texas) and Tysen White (Fr., DB, McFarland, Wis.) each notched a sack. Joe Warner (Sr., DL, St. Louis Park, Minn.) and Austin Erdmann (R-Fr., DL, Little Falls, Minn.) both chipped in a half sack.

In addition, Skyler Quinn (R-Jr., DL, Evansville, Minn.) had a forced fumble, while McCray added an interception.

Folz, a converted high school quarterback, had a unique stat line. He had a recovered fumble on special teams, his first career touchdown reception, a kickoff return for 22 yards, and nine punts for an average of 35.8 yards with three punts inside the 20-yard line.

Robbins saw the majority of the snaps at quarterback. He was 15-of-25 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 12 rushes for 28 yards.

Jonattan Mudd (Sr., WR, Gardena, Calif.) led all receivers with seven catches for 53 yards. Mudd is having a strong season with 28 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Coy (R-So., WR, Sun Prairie, Wis.) chipped in three catches for 35 yards, while Jeremy Neuman (R-Jr., WR, Andover, Minn.) had three catches for 25 yards.

McCray led the team with eight tackles, along with Free Borsey (R-So., DB, Bellingham, Wash.).

Minnesota Crookston hits the road Saturday, Oct. 19 for a 3 p.m. kickoff against Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.