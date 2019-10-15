UMC takes on no. 8 St. Cloud State on Tuesday.

It is a quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles, who are coming off of a weekend sweep over U-Mary and Minot State. The Golden Eagles were able to take care of business in front of a wild crowd on both Friday and Saturday to pick up their first two wins of the conference season.







Minnesota Crookston is set to host yet another ranked team this season, this time in the form of No. 8 St. Cloud State University. The Huskies are coming off a successful weekend that saw them split the weekend with a sweep over MSU Moorhead and a loss to the Wolves of Northern State in five sets.







No. 8 St. Cloud State (14-2, 6-2 NSIC) at Minnesota Crookston (4-12, 2-6 NSIC)



Lysaker Gymnasium—Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:00 P.M.



Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night



Live Stats--https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wvball/media



Live Video-- https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk/







Minnesota Crookston Tidbits



Minnesota Crookston is back at home for the final game of their mini three game home stand. So far, the Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the home stand and will look for their first three game winning streak since winning three in a row back in 2016.







The Golden Eagles proved that they were a resilient bunch this past weekend. Minnesota Crookston was down in both matches this weekend, trailing 1-0 in the match on Friday against U-Mary, before winning the final three sets and trailed two sets to one in the match on Saturday, before winning the final two sets over Minot State.







Kaitlin Sikkink (R-Sr., MH, St. Charles, Minn.) was unbelievable on Friday night against the Marauders, collecting 12 kills on 15 total attacks, good for a .800 attack percentage, which set the school record for a single game. Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.) followed up her triple-double last Saturday against MSUM, with a double-double against the Marauders. On Saturday, Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) collected 22 kills against the Beavers, which was one behind her season and career-high of 23, which she set against the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.







Defensively, Katie Lienemann (Jr., Lib./DS, Rosemount, Minn.) had arguably her best weekend of her junior season. Lienemann collected 53 digs on the weekend, including a whopping 39 digs on Saturday’s five set win over the Beavers. The Rosemount, Minn., native was three digs shy of setting a school record for digs in a match. Joan Ebnet set the watermark of 42 back in 2004 against Augustana.



About St. Cloud State



The Huskies have seen quite the turnaround in the NSIC. From 2012 to 2016, the Huskies only had a season at or above .500 and that was a 14-14 record in 2013. Last season, the Huskies were 15-11. They are well on their way to surpassing that mark this season. The Huskies sit at 14-2 this season, with their only losses being in conference to No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul and No. 6 Northern State, both in five sets.







Offensively, the Huskies are led by sophomore Rachel Linsey and junior Erin Navratil. Linsey leads her team with 236 kills on the season and has had four games with over 20 kills, including 21 in the Huskies last match against the Wolves. Navratil is second on the team with 116 kills. Both will look to make an impact tomorrow night against the Golden Eagles.







Defensively, Clara Krenz and Linsey lead the way. Krenz has 355 digs on the season and leads the conference with 6.12 digs per set. Linsey sits at eighth in the NSIC with 247 digs, which is good for 4.33 digs per set.







SCSU is top ten in a lot of categories in the conference, including hitting percentage, opponent hitting percentage, assists and kills.