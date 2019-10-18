UMC women seeking first victory of the season.

The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team will hit the road Fri., Oct. 18 to face No. 23 Minnesota State University, and Sun., Oct. 20 to take on No. 16 Concordia University-St. Paul. The Golden Eagles will kickoff at 1 p.m., at The Pitch in Mankato, Minn. They will open Sunday’s game at 1 p.m., at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.



This Weekend

Minnesota Crookston (0-8, 0-7 NSIC) at Minnesota State (9-2, 6-2 NSIC)

The Pitch, 1 p.m., Fri., Oct. 18, Mankato, Minn.

Live Stats - https://msumavericks.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mnsu/



Minnesota Crookston (0-8, 0-7 NSIC) at Concordia-St. Paul (9-0-2, 6-0-2 NSIC)

Sea Foam Stadium, 1 p.m., Sun., Oct. 20, St. Paul, Minn.

Live Stats - https://cspbears.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/csp/



Minnesota Crookston Tidbits

The Golden Eagles are looking for their first win as they head into a tough road weekend against two of the top teams in the NSIC, both nationally ranked. Minnesota Crookston had their most shots in a game last Monday with 10 against University of Mary, but will also have to correct several mistakes from a 7-0 loss.



The Golden Eagles have been led on the season by Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.) with one goal and one assist. Peterson has 10 shots and six shots on goal on the year. Kiya Gere (So., D, Vancouver, Wash.) has added a goal on the year, while Samantha Donnay (Fr., MF, Princeton, Minn.) has an assist. Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF/F, Tacoma, Wash.) has notched seven shots with two shots on goal, while Mataya Mierzejewski (So., MF/F, Woodbury, Minn.) comes in with nine shots with four on net.



In goal, Jacqueline Burke (Sr., GK/D, Anchorage, Alaska) is coming off her first start since her freshman year. Burke has 20 saves on the year with seven goals against. In addition, Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) has a 3.57 goals against average with 57 saves on the year.



Projected Starters (Based on Last Game’s Starters)

Sr. GK 10 Jacqueline Burke (Anchorage, Alaska)

Fr. D 23 Ashley Chomyn (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Jr. D 13 Sarah Hall (Sammamish, Wash.)

Sr. D 19 Paige Pettit (St. Michael, Minn.)

Jr. D 5 Gabriela Pinto (Beaverton, Ore.)

So. D 15 Kiya Gere (Vancouver, Wash.)

So. MF 4 Tyler Goodwin (Covina, Calif.)

Jr. MF 2 Vanessa Shelton (Tacoma, Wash.)

Fr. MF 21 Latafale Niumeitolu (Sandy, Utah)



So. F 18 Mataya Mierzejewski (Woodbury, Minn.)

Jr. F 3 Maggie Peterson (Princeton, Minn.)



Minnesota State Preview



Minnesota State enters the week with a 9-2 (6-2 NSIC) record. The Mavericks are currently ranked No. 23 in the nation. Minnesota State is strong on the attack as they have 37 goals on the year, while allowing just eight goals defensively.



Jenny Vetter leads the way with nine goals and six assists. In addition, Brynn Desens comes in with seven goals and eight assists. Dakota Wendell enters the weekend with three goals, and five assists, while Allie Williams has notched four goals and three assists.



In goal, Alexa Rabune comes in with a 0.55 goals against average with 37 saves and one shutout.



Concordia-St. Paul Preview



Concordia-St. Paul comes into the weekend with a 9-0-2 (6-0-2 NSIC) mark. The Golden Bears have tallied 22 goals, while allowing just five on the season defensively.



Concordia-St. Paul has been guided by Hannah Pedersen with four goals and five assists. Leah Johnson comes in with four goals, and four assists. Nikki Anderson has notched five goals and one assist for the Golden Bears.



In net, Jordyn Clark has a 0.44 goals against average with 40 saves with seven shutouts on the season.