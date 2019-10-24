On Wednesday night, the St. James Area football team welcomed in powerhouse Jackson County Central, falling to the Huskies 60-13 on senior night.

Jackson opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a three-yard run by Levi Lindley. Following a St. James punt, Rudy Voss ran into the end zone from 33-yards out on a quarterback keeper.

In the blink of an eye, the Huskies had jumped out to a 12-0 lead.

St. James turned the ball over on downs on their next possession.

The Huskies picked up big chunks of yards, culminating in a 15-yard run by Elijah Meium-Bratrud.

The Saints started their next possession at their own 25. Jackson forced the Saints to punt, and the Huskies broke through the St. James' defense, partially blocking the punt and recovering at the Saints' 25-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Meium-Bradtrud once again punched a ticket to the end zone, giving the Huskies a 25-0 lead.

It was déjà vu for the two clubs on the next drive, as Jackson County once again blocked a punt, recovering and returning to the Saints' nine-yard line.

Voss found Matt Stubbe on the first play of the drive. Keaton Storm added the extra point, and Jackson took a 32-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Saints got on the board, with a 16-play drive, spanning over six minutes. Logan Carlson connected with Derrick Halvorson, Daevon Anderson, and Lucas Anderson on the drive, connecting with Daevon Anderson for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Jackson returned the ensuing kick to the St. James 43-yard line. On the first play of the possession, Voss hit Gabriel Wolff for a touchdown.

On the Saints' next possession, Logan Carlson was intercepted by Colton Bents, who returned the pick inside the St. James 15-yard line. Brents scored on a 10-yard run on the second play of the possession, as the Huskies continued to pour it on in the first half, taking a 46-7 lead heading into the break.

Alex Bretzman capped a 65-yard drive by the Huskies with a 13-yard run.

On JCC's ensuing possession, the Saints recovered a fumble at their own 32-yard line. Logan Carlson then found Derrick Halvorson for a 65-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Gabriel Wolff ended the scoring on the evening with a 15-yard run.

The loss for the Saints ends the regular season for the red and black. St. James finishes the regular season at 0-8.

St. James team totals

Passing:

Logan Carlson 14/25 223 yards 2 TD 2 INT

Derrick Halvorson 8/12 38 yards

Rushing:

Lucas Anderson 11 carries 22 yards

Freddy Carreon 2 carries 4 yards

Logan Carlson 2 carries 0 yards

Derrick Halvorson 1 carry 10 yards

Lucas Kulseth 1 carry 4 yards

Bryant Gonzalez 1 carry -2 yards

Receiving:

Daevon Anderson 5 receptions 84 yards TD

Lucas Anderson 5 receptions 29 yards TD

Lucas Kulseth 3 receptions 27 yards

Derrick Halvorson 2 receptions 95 yards

Logan Carlson 2 receptions 3 yards

Steven Balbuena 1 reception 7 yards

Rodolfo Arreloa 1 reception 5 yards

Jack Westman 1 reception 4 yards

Nelson Erazo-Aguilar 1 reception 4 yards

Alex Stresemann 1 reception 3 yards

Defensive leaders:

Derrick Halvorson 8 total tackles

Lucas Anderson 4 total tackles

Erik Morales-Banda 4 total tackles

Peyton Engelking 4 total tackles

Logan Carlson 2 total tackles

Freddy Carreon 2 total tackles

Tallin Johnson 2 total tackles

Steven Balbuena 2 total tackles

Lucas Kulseth 2 total tackles

Isaac Espinoza 2 total tackles

J.J. Cardenas 2 total tackles

Jack Westman 1 total tackle FR