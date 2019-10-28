Madison Hoiland jumped into the water, took the lead and didn't let it go.

In the second-to-last event of the night, Hoiland put an exclamation point on a solid showing by the Crookston swim team, winning the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:26.34 — over a full second ahead of Thief River Falls' Maren Espe.

With just eight swimmers, the Pirates had no mathematical chance at winning the North Border Conference meet at the Crookston Pool on Friday. They finished fourth with 220 points, far behind Thief River Falls (592), Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush/Middle River (524) and Fosston-Bagley (461).

Considering all this, Marley Melbye was as happy as a last-place coach could possibly be.

"The girls came in with a lot of energy today," Melbye said. "The majority of them had the best races they swam all season, which is what you want to see now that we're tailing off the season."

In fact, the season winding down might have been just what sparked the Pirates' energy on Friday.

"At this caliber when we're coming up the end of the season, they tend to get more excited," Melbye said. "But I think it's also knowing that some of the girls, this is the end of their season, they won't compete on. Makes us fight a little harder as a team."

Melbye singled out a number of the Pirates' individual competitors. In addition to Hoiland's breaststroke, she praised Kenzie Aamoth's fourth-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke (1:23.31), Claire Oman's efforts in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, and Fallon Johnson shaving five seconds off her time in the 400 freestyle — per Melbye, a "fantastic" drop at this point in the year.

"The moral of the story is they came in energized," Melbye said. "They came in ready to swim."

Hoiland, in addition to her victory in the 100-meter breaststroke, took second in the 50-meter freestyle and contributed to the first and final events of the night, the 200-meter medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Crookston's team in the 200 medley went Aamoth, Hoiland, Oman and Johnson and finished third at 2:31.54, 12 seconds behind Thief River Falls, while their 400 free squad of Johnson, Aamoth, Oman and Hoiland swam a 4:56.77 for another third-place finish.

Aamoth's backstroke, even though it was specifically praised by her coach, wasn't even her best race statistically, as she came in third in the 100-meter butterfly.

The same went for Johnson, as her 2:40.40 200 freestyle, good for fourth place, preceded her fifth-place 400 freestyle.

Oman paced the Pirates with a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley and eighth in the 100-meter freestyle.

Naomi Olson (100 free, 200 free), Victoria Proulx (50 free, 100 butterfly), Grace Meiner (50 free, 100 breaststroke) and Elizabeth Helgeson (100 backstroke) also represented for Crookston.

The Pirates will have the next week off before jumping back into the pool at the Section 8A meet in Grand Rapids on Nov. 7 and 8, where Melbye hopes that her team can build off the energy it showed on Friday, while recovering at the same time.

"With swimming, now we start to slow things down and try to heal our bodies and heal our muscles," Melbye said. "So now we transition into that so they can be successful."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames at (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.