Last week, the duo of Jaelyn Haler and Ellie Becker teamed up to compete in the tennis state tournament.

The Saints were immediately matched up against the #1 overall seeded Bella Suk and Allyson Jay of The Blake School, 6-0, 6-1. Haler and Becker were then moved to the consolation bracket, matched up against Tasha Achermann and Rose Han of Staples-Motley, bouncing back for a 6-1, 6-2 win.

With a chance to go to the consolation bracket finals, Haler and Becker were defeated by Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

With both Haler and Becker returning for the Saints next year, there is a chance for a deeper run at state in 2020.