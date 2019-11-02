On Saturday, Paola Acevedo and the St. James boys cross country team will journey up to Northfield for the state cross country races.

Acevedo qualified for the state meet for the second year in a row, placing seventh at the section meet.

"When I was running towards the finish line I was still worried that a bunch of girls were going to catch me," said Acevedo. "I was just trying to run as fast as I could. When you're a senior it means more."

What makes Acevedo so unique in qualifying two years in a row, is that she's only been out for cross country for two years. Acevedo placed 77th a year ago, admitting nerves got to her prior to the meet. Now, with another year of seasoning under her belt, Acevedo is aiming for higher marks in her final high school cross country race.

"Now that I know the course I'll be a bit more relaxed," said Acevedo. "I'm just going to try and start fast and not let anyone push me around. I just want to get out there and make a name for myself."

"I'd like to see Paola move up a lot from last year," said head coach Brad Stark. "I think she can finish in the top-30 or something like that."

Expectations are also high for the boys cross country team, who should place within the top-five, and maybe in the top three.

"I think it would be great for them to finish top three because then you get on the podium," said Stark. "But you never know and that's why you play the game."

With four seniors within their top-seven, the boys are aiming for that top spot but will have to overcome a powerful Perham roster, who returns five of their top seven from their state championship a year ago. West Central Area returns their top six finishers from last year's runner-up team.

"They want to win it because they're older," said Stark. "They're not just happy to be there."