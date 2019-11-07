Through the bitter wind that swept across the campus of St. Olaf in Northfield, the St. James Area boys cross country team and Paola Acevedo flexed their muscles at the Class A Cross Country State Championship meets on Saturday afternoon.

Acevedo finished 37th out of 176 racers, a large improvement over her 77th place finish in the state meet a year ago.

"I was excited to go out there and leave it all on the course because it was my last race," said Acevedo. "I did what I had to do. It was my best race this season and that was all I wanted."

Acevedo ran a 19:51.90, just three seconds behind the 31st place finisher. Acevedo found herself in a pack the entire race, on the fast-paced course.

Morgan Gehl of Murray County High School finished first, running a 17:53.50.

Coming into the race ranked the #3 team in Class A, the St. James boys didn't disappoint, finishing third overall with 154 team points, landing on the podium for the second time in three years.

Seth Pierson led the Saints, finishing 18th overall. Caleb Rivera finished 21st.

Both Pierson and Rivera were named to the All-State team, given to the top 25 finishers in Class A.

The boys bounced back in 2019 after an 11th place finish in 2018. Nerves were to blame for last year's performance but led by four seniors, the Saints were much more relaxed, even with high expectations.

"I wasn't as nervous as I was last year," said Mauricio Vite. "I was relaxed and knew what I had to do."

Vite placed 105th, running a 17:33.50.

"I felt more comfortable and I knew what needed to be done," said Jackson Miest. "I just tried to go out there and run my best."

Miest finished 98th with a time of 17:29.60.

Even with their third-place finish, there was a feeling of discontent and dissatisfaction among the team.

"Obviously it's not 100% what we wanted, but one of the goals is just to make the podium," said Troy Parulski, who finished 30th in the meet. "Third place isn't quite what we wanted, but it's a good way to cap off our senior year."

"Coming into the meet we knew we had a chance to do really well," said Pierson. "I think getting on the podium was definitely an accomplishment. I think we could have done a bit better than we did, but it's still a good way to end our season."

Marco Crispin finished 110th, with a time of 17:35.30. Juan Castaneda placed 159th, running an 18:58.60.

Perham finished first overall, winning their third straight state championship. West Central Area finished second.

Geno Uhrbom of Greenway High School finished first, with a blistering time of 15:27.60.

Class A girl individual results:

37. Paola Acevedo 19:51.90

Class A boys individual results:

18. Seth Pierson 16:31.30

21. Caleb Rivera 16:33.90

30. Troy Parulski 16:43.90

98. Jackson Miest 17:29.60

105. Mauricio Vite 17:33.50

110. Marco Crispin 17:35.30

159. Juan Castaneda 18:50.60

Class A boys team results:

1. Perham High School 75 points 4+7+11+24+29 (32+41)

2. West Central Area School 83 points 3+8+15+27+30 (73+84)

3. Saint James High School 154 points 14+16+19+50+55 (59+99)

4. Lac qui Parle Valley High School 182 points 20+21+22+57+62 (64+72)

5. Staples-Motley High School 184 points 2+5+54+60+63 (65+77)

6. Nova Classical Academy 200 points 33+34+37+38+58 (69+80)

7. Minnehaha Academy 220 points 26+43+47+48+56 (67+78)

8. Lake City High School 228 points 28+31+42+52+75 (90+95)

9. Greenway High School 235 points 1+18+49+81+86 (92+109)

10. East Grand Forks High School 239 points 10+12+23+88+106 (11+112)

11. Saint Cloud Cathedral High School 264 points 35+36+51+68+74 (76+82)

12. Ely High School 271 points 6+44+53+70+98 (102+108)

13. Mankato Loyola High School 282 points 9+39+40+93+101 (105+110)

14. Heritage Christian Academy 287 points 17+46+66+71+87 (94+103)

15. Lewison-Altura High School 321 points 13+61+79+83+85 (91+100)

16. Redwood Valley High School 352 points 25+45+89+96+97 (104+107)