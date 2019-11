The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team fell in three sets to No. 22 Upper Iowa on Friday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Peacocks took the first set 25-11, the second set 25-19 and the final set 25-14.

Deaira Gresham led the Golden Eagles with nine kills, while Sydney Kruisselbrink paced them with 18 assists.

Minnesota Crookston plays its final home game Saturday afternoon against Winona State, where five seniors will be honored on Senior Day. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m.