Minnesota Crookston women's basketball suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Northwest Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, as Kendey Eaton hit two free throws with five seconds to play to give the Bearcats a 66-64 win in Kearney, Neb.

Kylie Post (So., G) missed a last-second layup that would have sent the game to overtime. Instead, the Golden Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season.

Minnesota Crookston led by as many as nine points in the third quarter. However, Northwest Missouri State battled back to take a 64-59 lead with two minutes to play.

The Golden Eagles were resilient, however, as Julia Peplinski (So., F) scored seven points late to tie the game before Eaton's free throws.

Peplinski had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Ashley Freund (Jr., F) added 13 points off the bench. Bren Fox (So., C) was Minnesota Crookston's third-leading scorer with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles shot 21-of-54 from the field, 3-of-15 from beyond the arc and 19-of-25 from the foul line. They also outrebounded the Bearcats 42-25.

Minnesota Crookston's next game is against Hawai’i Pacific University Fri., Nov. 15 at 11 p.m. C.T., at the Shark Tank in Honolulu, Hawai’i.