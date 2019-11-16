The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team fell 83-53 to Hawai’i Pacific University on Friday night at The Shark Tank in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-3 on the season, while the Sharks move to 4-0.

Minnesota Crookston shot 17-of-50 from the field for 34 percent and just 4-of-20 from beyond the arc for 20 percent. The Golden Eagles had 27 turnovers compared to just seven for the Sharks.

However, UMC won the rebounding advantage for the third straight game, 40-37.

The Golden Eagles had 12 players score in the game Friday, but none in double figures. Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) led the team with nine points, while Mary Burke (Rs. Fr., F) had eight points and six rebounds. Julia Peplinski (So., C) had seven points, while Paige Cornale (So., G) and Bren Fox (So., C) both added six.

Minnesota Crookston scored first on Friday night, but wouldn't lead after that.

A basket by Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F) cut the lead to 16-15 to close the first quarter, but Hawai'i Pacific promptly ripped off 16 points in a row before a Vetsch triple. From there, the Golden Eagles wouldn't get closer than 11.

The Sharks went into the break with a 47-29 lead.

The Golden Eagles opened up the third quarter with buckets from Cornale and Fox to cut the deficit to 47-33, before Hawai'i Pacific scored the next six.

The Sharks grabbed their largest lead of the game at 66-41 before two Fox free throws cut the lead to 66-43 going into the final quarter.

UMC couldn't make a sizeable dent in the Sharks' lead the rest of the way.

Minnesota Crookston returns to action Saturday at 11 p.m. C.T. against Chaminade.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, sports editor Jacob Shames at (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.