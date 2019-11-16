Saturday in Bismarck, N.D., the Minnesota Crookston football team had one final chance to avoid a third winless season in the last four years.

With a 21-point first quarter, however, the University of Mary ended the Golden Eagles' hopes almost immediately.

The Marauders held off UMC in the second half to win the final game of the season for both teams, 44-15.

Minnesota Crookston ends the season with a 0-11 mark.

UMary scored on its first offensive drive of the game, and added a defensive score off a pick-six thrown by Jalin Scott midway through the first quarter. After forcing the Golden Eagles to punt at their 36-yard-line, the Marauders then marched 82 yards in five plays to go up 21-0 at the end of the first.

After a UMary field goal, UMC got good field position thanks to a 55-yard punt by Alex Folz. The ensuing defensive stop put the Golden Eagles at the Marauders' 31-yard line to start their next drive, and Scott ran it in for their first points before halftime.

The Marauders marched quickly down the field on the first drive of the second half and extended the lead to 31-7 on a touchdown pass.

Minnesota Crookston then went 75 yards in 11 plays for their second touchdown, as Scott hit Kyler Banks for a 19-yard score and then found Josh Lanasa for the two-point conversion.

UMC had perhaps their best chance to get back in the game late in the third quarter, but Tristan Robbins threw an interception at the UMary 19.

Two field goals by the Marauders made the score 37-15 in the fourth quarter, and they put the stamp on the victory with a 15-yard touchdown run after Scott threw the Golden Eagles' second red-zone interception.

Scott went 12-of-32 for 155 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his final game as a Golden Eagle. On the ground, he added 68 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Robbins went 6-of-16 for 57 yards with two interceptions.

The top target through the air was Nathan Coy, with seven catches for 87 yards. Coy ended the season with over 500 yards receiving. Jonattan Mudd added three catches for 36 yards. Banks finished with two catches for 23 yards and his third receiving touchdown of the season.

Will Cross led the team in his final game for Minnesota Crookston with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Tysen White added 10 tackles. Austin Erdmann had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss with a half sack. LaDerek McCray finished with seven tackles and a half sack in his final game.

Saturday’s game was the final competition for Golden Eagle seniors Cross, Scott, Lanasa, McCray, Mudd, Shonte Smith, Emmitt Stevens, Logan Huso, Minn.), Trevor Long, Jr., Austin Brown, and Joe Warner. Long and Cross both ended their careers just outside the top five in career tackles, while Mudd was just outside the top five for career receiving yards.

