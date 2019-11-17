After a wild 78-76 victory over Concordia-St. Paul last night in the first round of the inaugural Parkside Invitational, Minnesota Crookston fell in the championship to the hosts, Wisconsin Parkside, 78-56, on Saturday in Kenosha, Wisc.

The Rangers used a 16-2 scoring run to open up the second half.

The Golden Eagles fell to 2-2 on the season.

Harrison Cleary led UMC with 24 points and four 3-pointers, while Malcolm Cohen and Reed Miller added nine and six, respectively. The Golden Eagles shot just 21-of-64 from the field.

Wisconsin Parkside rode the hot hands of Joey St. Pierre and Brandon Hau to take a 13-7 lead at the first media timeout, and stayed scorching hot throughout the first half, but UMC found a rhythm midway through the opening period.

Trailing 33-19, Harrison Cleary made a tough runner in the lane, followed by Malcolm Cohen stealing the inbounds pass and throwing down a thunderous slam, cutting the lead down to 10 points.

The Golden Eagles then trimmed the lead further, from 16 points down to just six, after back-to-back threes from Cleary and Brian Sitzmann.

The Rangers, however, built their lead back to 11 at halftime.

The second half started out all Parkside, as the Rangers went on a 16-2 run to open up the second half, to extend their lead to 25.

UMC struggled offensively in the second half and the Rangers took advantage, stretching their lead to 67-36 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Minnesota Crookston tried to chip away at the lead, outscoring Parkside 20-11 in the last 12 minutes, but Parkside's lead proved to be too much.

The Golden Eagles are back in action for their NSIC opener and the home opener as Bemidji States come into Crookston. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Thursday night inside Lysaker Gymnasium.

