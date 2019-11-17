The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team held off a late charge from Chaminade University to pick up the 68-65 win at The Shark Tank in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles shot 42 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 52 percent from the free throw line and controlled the glass 45-32 to upend the Silverswords.

Minnesota Crookston moved to 1-3 with its first win of the 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kylie Post (So., G) with 14 points and four assists. Bren Fox (So., F/C) chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Julia Peplinski (So., F/C) came off the bench for 11 points and eight boards, including five offensive rebounds. Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) chipped in eight points in her first start, while Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) added seven.

While UMC struggled with turnovers with 21, continuing a trend from early in the season, they grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, which proved to be crucial.

Minnesota Crookston led all but 2:43 of the game.

The first half was tight, however, with neither team leading by more than seven points. Post hit two shots to give the Golden Eagles that lead in the second quarter, and UMC went into the break with a 31-29 lead after a late drought.

The Silverswords knotted up the game 31-31 early in the third quarter, but the Golden Eagles responded with another Post basket and a three by Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G).

Chaminade battled back from a six-point deficit, but UMC kept going to the foul line, using free throws to build a 49-41 lead going into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter after Paige Cornale (So., G) hit a fast-break layup, but the Silverswords pulled within one point with 5:06 remaining.

On UMC's ensuing possession, three offensive rebounds led to a Burke basket to push the lead back to three.

Chaminade pulled to within one point at 64-63 with 41 seconds left. The Golden Eagles were fouled with 21 seconds remaining, sending Fox to the line where she drilled both shots to secure a double-double on the game and give Minnesota Crookston a 66-63 advantage.

The Silverswords had an opportunity to tie the game on a three-pointer, but Chaminade missed and quickly fouled sending Vetsch to the line. The Golden Eagle freshman sank both free throws to give Minnesota Crookston the 68-63 lead.

The Golden Eagles open NSIC play at home Sat., Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., against Bemidji State University at Lysaker Gymnasium.

