The Minnesota Crookston basketball team beat Waldorf, 92-63, on Saturday afternoon at Lysaker Gymnasium.

Harrison Cleary led the way with 25 points for the Golden Eagles, while Javier Nicolau added 18. Malcolm Cohen and Brian Sitzmann were also in double figures with 13 and 10, respectively.

UMC led 54-24 at halftime, having shot 62 percent overall and 41 percent from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles finished by shooting 53 percent, and overwhelmed Waldorf on the boards, 46-24.

Minnesota Crookston improved to 4-2, after an 88-72 win over Bemidji State on Thursday night. The Golden Eagles go on the road this Tuesday to play Sioux Falls in their next game.

