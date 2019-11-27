SQUIRT The Squirt B team went to Red Lake Falls for a Scrimmage on Thursday (the 21st). We played a exciting game with a lot of back-and-forth play. We won the scrimmage 12-10.

On Saturday, we played Hallock in Crookston. We started the game strong, putting 7 goals in the first period, coasted a little in the 2nd and first 1/2 of the third period. At that point we were tied up at 8 apiece. The team worked hard, and fought for our first district win, 11-8! Scoring in the game were Hudson Rick (2), Jaret Mattson (1), Grant Funk (4), and Camren Duncan (4). On Sunday we played the Fargo Angels. The team had a blast in this game, with most of the game being played on the offensive zone. The boys really played well as a team, passing all over the ice. A highlight for the coaches was to see the defensemen getting passes in the offensive zone. The team as a whole was very aggressive, skating from start to finish. The coaches have got it in the boy's heads that we "crash the net" after a shot for a rebound, and it was nice to see a few goals were scored from "crashing the net." The final score was 10-0, with both goaltenders (Colin Trudeau and Tony Elbinger) getting their first shutout of the year! Scoring for Crookston were Grant Funk (3), Caden Perry (3), Hudson Rick (1), Carmen Duncan (1), Rowan Benoit (1), and Aidan Weiland (1). Player of the Week - Aidan Weiland. Aidan has really stepped up this week, skating hard the entire time he was on the ice. In Sunday's game, he seemed as if he was flying all over the ice, and he was rewarded with his first goal of the season. Congratulations Aidan!! 10U

Last weekend the 10U team traveled to Fargo on Saturday to play the Fargo Freeze 10uB team. From the drop of the puck, we pressured the Freeze. We had many chances to score but couldn’t find the back of the net. We killed off some penalties late in the game when Adley scored her third goal of the game. We battled hard and come out with a 4-2 victory. Adley Vigness had three goals and Payton Demarais had a goal in the game. Mya Bower had seven saves in the game.

On Sunday, we traveled to East Grand Forks to play their 10U team. Just like our game in Fargo the girls were ready to play. We forechecked hard and created many turnovers that turned into goals for us. We won the game 10-0. Scoring for this game were Kira Daniels – 4, Katie Seaver – 3, Aubrey Bartrum – 1, Sydney McDonald – 1, and Shyuh Burnette – 1. Mya Bower had 11 saves in the game.

The girls have been working hard in practice and it's showing in the games. Keep up the hard work girls!

PEEWEE B Crookston PeeWee B played in 3 games this past weekend. They got off to a great start in Bagley on Friday night when Masen Reitmeier and Cody Demarais scored in the first period to go up 2-0 after the first period. They kept that momentum going in the second period when Masen Reitmeier and Dexter Janek each scored to take a 4-0 lead going into the 3rd period. Crookston scored twice again in the 3rd when Wyatt Marsyla and Gavin Aakhus both found the back of the net. Dylan Thode was strong in net with 17 saves, Bagley was able to sneak in their lone goal with just 4 seconds to play in the game. Crookston improved to 2-0 after their 6-1 victory in Bagley. Saturday, Crookston hosted Hallock at the CSC. Weston Benoit put Crookston on the board first when he beat the goaltender in the first period. Isaiah Donarski extended the lead to 2-0 when he found the back of the net in the second period. Hallock was able to cut the lead when they capitalized on a neutral zone turnover. Masen Reitmeier extended the lead to 3-1 after 2. Crookston was able to hold on for the win despite Hallock's goal with just 1:29 remaining. Dylan Thode came up big with 15 saves as Crookston improved to 3-0 with their 3-2 victory over Hallock. Crookston's 3rd game of the weekend came Sunday evening when they hosted Bemidji Blue. Bemidji was able to sustain consistent offensive pressure in the first period, scoring 3 goals on 13 shots. Crookston was able to answer back on a great play when Evan Shockman was able to bury the puck after a beautiful pass from Isaiah Donarski. Bemidji answered back with 3 more goals. Conner Hanson cut Bemidji's lead with his 3rd period goal, but Crookston's comeback came up short as they suffered their first loss of the season. Dylan Thode kept the score close with his 24 saves. Crookston is back in action on Friday when they play 2 games against EGF. Player of the Week - Dylan Thode. Dylan was put to the test in a physical game on the road in Bagley, a nail biter finish against Hallock and almost constant offensive pressure from Bemidji. His 56 saves were critical in this past weekend's success, keep up the great work Dylan! 12U The 12UA team traveled to East Grand Forks on Sunday, and played a very good game against the Green Wave. They had opportunities to score, and were able to get one goal past the EGF goaltender in the 1st period. This proved to be a very important goal, as the final score was 1-0 in favor of the Pirates. The girls had great hustle and worked hard all around. They are clicking with their linemates, and making some great passes and plays. The Pirates had 17 more shots on goal during the game, but just couldn't get another one by the EGF goalie. Natalie Longoria, Crookston's goaltender, had 9 saves on the game, and did an excellent job of keeping the girls in the lead! Good job Pirates! The 12UB girls traveled south to take on the Fargo Freeze Blue team on the Farmers Union rink in the impressive Scheels Arena building. From the opening face off the girls were attacking and put Fargo on the defense, which resulted in a goal from Kaylie Clauson in the first few minutes of the game. Kaylie sees the ice well, and doesn’t miss an opportunity when she sees it. Almost a full period passed before the next goal was earned by Logan Brekken (Paige Abrahamson) who’s strong positional play will net her many more goals this year. Momentum turned from Crookston’s favor to Fargo's for the last half of the second period, but goalie Julia Buhler kept Fargo scoreless through 2. Crookston regrouped for the third, and took back the flow of the game. Alexa Bartrum (H. Weiland, P. Abrahamson) was able to add an insurance goal by crashing the net, which she has been doing very well in the few games we’ve had this season. Fargo was able to put one in late in the third for a final score of 3-1. Players of the Week - 12UB - Alexa Bartrum. Alexa’s effort in practice, and games has been outstanding. She has a good understanding of our forecheck, breakout, and consistently executes them in games. It’s been fun to watch Alexa, with line mates Emmi T. and Adelia W. develop so quickly. 12UA - Maddie Harbott. Maddie is solid, and consistent in her role on the blue line. Her ability to read and react to plays frustrates opponents and shuts down most opposing breakout attempts. Her attitude and sense of humor brings her teammates up and benefits everyone. BANTAM The Crookston Bantams dropped a trio of games this past weekend. On Saturday morning, Crookston lost a tough one to Wadena 10-1. Brekken Tull scored for Crookston. Carter Trudeau assisted on the goal. Jackson Dauksavage was in goal for Crookston. Saturday night, Crookston lost a close one to Warroad 4-2. Scoring for Crookston was Jackson Reese and Carter Trudeau. Assists went to Brekken Tull(2) and Reese Swanson. Dauksavage was strong in net turning away 22 shots. On Sunday, Crookston lost to a tough Bemidji squad. Crookston opened up the scoring 4 minutes into the game, but couldn't find the back of the net the rest the night and lost 9-1. Ashton Shockman scored the lone goal for Crookston. Kadin Edwards and Lucas Miller assisted on the goal. Dauksavage had 41 saves on the night.Player of the Week - Jayden Steinbrink. Jayden was moving his feet up and down the ice all weekend. No matter the score of the game, Jayden was working his hardest and extremely effective on the forecheck forcing multiple turnovers. Jayden has shown great effort and improvement each practice and game this season.

