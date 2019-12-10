In Jill Stark's return as St. James head gymnastics coach, her Saints fell to Worthington, 140.550 to 105.0.

Luci Kulseth was St. James' top overall scorer, finishing fourth in the all-around with a score of 29.100. Kulseth topped the Saints on the beam (6.875), the floor (7.2) and on the bars, with a personal record of 7.225.

Anna Bogle placed behind Kulseth on the beam with a score of 6.45. Bogle scored a 5.475 on the bars. The sophomore placed first for the Saints on the vault with a 7.95, executing a handspring 1/2 twist.

Kulseth finished second to Bogle on the vault with a score of 7.8 on a handspring. America Trejo finished with a score of 7.55.

Emma Zender scored a 6.5 on the floor and a 5.5 on the bars.

"It was a great way to start the season. The girls went out and did their best," said Stark. "These girls have really worked hard and I’m so proud of how far they have come. Looking forward to a great season."