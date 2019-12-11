Boys' basketball: junior guard Carter Bruggeman (season stats: three games played, 14.6 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game)

Head coach Greg Garmen says: "Carter had a huge game up at Warroad last Friday night, scoring 29 points and doing a lot of our ball handling."

Girls' basketball: senior guard Gretchen Theis (five games, 12.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Head coach Darin Zimmerman says: "Gretchen's had a great start to the season. She had a wonderful game up in Warroad, played extremely hard and did a lot of things offensively for us. She had a good offensive game against East Grand Forks, but defensively, she was really sound. As a senior, she's been a really good leader for us."

Boys' hockey: senior defenseman Jade Selzler (seven games)

Head coach Josh Hardy says: "Jade has stepped into a top-four role for the Pirates on the blue line this year and done so admirably. He's a physical presence who is always looking to learn and get better. He's steady on the backside but possesses a hard shot that makes him dangerous when unmarked in the offensive zone. To top it off, he's an excellent student and young man."



Girls' hockey: junior forward Nora Peterson (nine games, four goals, three assists)

Head coach Tim Moe says: "She's a junior on a line with Cassie Solheim and Raina Satrom, two eighth graders, and they've been dominant here this past week. Her line has really been clicking well, and she's had three goals here in the last two games to show for it."

Wrestling: junior Nolan Dans (10-0 record, four pins)

Head coach Wes Hanson says: "Nolan is off to a quick start this season and is greatly improved. He has been solid in all positions which has led to his early success. He is currently 10-0 on the season and wrestling with confidence. He's an upperclassmen that leads by example on and off the mat."

