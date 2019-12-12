On Saturday, St. James High School held the 27th annual Paul Krueger Classic. Four Saints landed on the podium as the hosts placed seventh overall.

After three qualifying varsity rounds, just six Saints advanced to the medal rounds of the tournament.

At 106, Troy Parulski finished third overall, defeating Nolan Ambrose of Jackson County Central by a 5-3 decision.

"After that semi-final round, I would have liked to have had a couple of guys in the finals," said head coach Jake Johnson. "I would have liked to see Troy [Parulski] in the finals at 106. Overall, he got a win against a kid who we're going to see later in the year at section."

Wyatt Westcott also placed third, beating Nathan Gillman of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area, recording a pin just 1:16 into the match.

"I thought Westcott wrestled pretty well," said Johnson. "He wrestled a tough kid in the semi-finals match but came back for third place, which is great for him. He's kind of slid down to 126 which I think is closer to his natural weight, which I think will help him going forward."

Austin Knickrehm placed sixth in the 138 weight class after being pinned by Clay Stenzel at the 3:03 mark of the match.

Tallin Johson was St. James' lone champion, winning an intense battle against Caleb Vancura of Jackson County West. Johnson won via major decision 12-2.

In Johnson's only other match of the day, he recorded his 50th career pin against Goerge Roesler of New Richland-H-E-G.

"This year he's started out well and obviously he had a really good season last year," said Johnson. "We're expecting big things out of him this year. He was a state entrant last year and so at every tournament we go to, we're expecting him to be the guy to pick up some bonus points. He's our lead dog. The 50th pin is a great accomplishment and we'll look forward to the next milestone."

Following his championship match against Vancura, Johnson now sits at 99 career wins, with a chance to get his 100th career win on Thursday in a triangular meet at Canby.

Freddy Carreon placed fourth at 170, going 1-3 in his four matches on the day. Carreon was pinned in his final match by first-place finisher Ralph Roelser of New Richland-H-E-G. Carreon was able to defeat Angelo Alonzo of Mankato West in his opening bout.

Peyton Engelking was the last Saint to find a spot on the podium, finishing third at the 220 weight class. In Engelking's first match, he was pinned by Jaiden Bahr. The senior was able to bounceback and pin Chayden Ross. In his final match of the day, Engelking was bested by Sam Dunker of Jackson County Central.

"I thought he wrestled really well," said Johnson. "Obviously it would have been nice to get a win, but overall I was happy with the guys that placed."

The Saints' performance led them to a seventh-place finish and 68 team points. Marshall won the tournament with 193.5 points, narrowly edging out Jackson County's 193.0. Marshall also won the tournament in 2017.

St. James last won the tournament in 2016. Last year's tournament was canceled due to weather.

Overall champions:

106: Brett Regnier- Marshall

113: Dylan Louwagie- Marshall

120: Logan Butzon- Jackson County Central

126: Hsa Law Eh- Marshall

132: Trayton Hewitt- Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

138: Charlie Pickell- Mankato West

145: Payton Handevidt- Jackson County Central

152: Ethan Hendrickson- Jackson County Central

160: Tallin Johnson- St. James Area

170: Ralph Roesle- New Richland-H-E-G

182: Avery Northquest- Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area

195: Noah Langsjoen- Mankato West

220: Jaiden Bahr- Marshall

285: Kaleb Haase- Redwood Valley

Team scores:

1. Marshall- 193.5

2. Jackson County Central- 193.0

3. Redwood Valley- 108.0

4. Mankato West- 107.5

5. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area- 101.5

6. New Richland-H-E-G- 87.0

7. St. James Area- 68.0

8. Pine Island- 53.0