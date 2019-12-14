Saints gymnastics welcomed in the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Monday night for their home opener for the 2019-2020 season, with the Cardinals coming out on top 132.75 to 105.0.

Luci Kulseth was the lone Saint to find her way into the top four in any of the events, finishing fourth overall on the floor.

Kulseth recorded a 7.600 on her floor exercise, which was choreographed to the tune of a mashup of 80s hits, with a heavy influx of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

"She's got a lot of strength and she's willing to try some of the most difficult skills," said head coach Jill Stark of Kulseth. "She has a lot of artistic ability which adds to her scores. That's what we saw on the floor routine. It's cute and the judges love it. She's enjoying it and that's why her scores are so high."

Kulseth finished with an 8.050 on the vault, a 7.000 on the parallel uneven bars, and a 7.100 on the beam. The senior finished tops on the team with an all-around score of 29.750. Anna Bogle finished with a 27.575 all around, also finishing with an 8.050 on the vault.

America Trejo Esqueda was strong on the balance beam, recording a score of 7.000, good for second on the Saints. Esqueda finished with 20.200 points overall.

As a team, the Saints struggled with the uneven bars, with only Kulseth and Bogle receiving scores above 5.000.

"I know that one of the things we were talking about working on was that some of the girls need to start working on dismounts," said Stark. "That's kind of where we're lacking the most because that's a requirement and some of our girls don't have that."

Redwood Valley had the top four finishers for the meet. Emma Stevenson finished with a 34.950. She earned a 9.000 on fault and a 9.075 on beam.

Avery Wilson finished with a 32.825, with Riley Franklin not far behind with a 32.500.

Hailey Mohr rounded out the top four, finishing with an all-around score of 31.700.