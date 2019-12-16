On Friday, St. James wrestling ventured into enemy territory to take on St. Peter, with the opposition coming out on top 48-21.

Nakiye Mercado pinned Kollin Anderson in :26 seconds, getting St. Peter out on the right foot. Troy Parulski pinned Taylen Travaille at 113, but St. Peter would win the next seven matches, with five coming via fall.

Tallin Johnson ended the streak with an 8-3 decision over Wareke Gillette.

Following a double forfeit at 195, Josh Carreon won via forfeit at 220.

Peyton Engelking ended the match with a pin over Nathan Pettis in the third round.