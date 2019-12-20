On Thursday, St. James Area boys basketball team defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58-51.

The Saints dealt most of their damage in the first half, led by junior guard Logan Carlson's 17 points, hitting five threes. Carlson finished with 19 on the evening. Hayden Jones and Derrick Halvorson scored 15 and 14, respectively.

Steven Balbuena chipped in five points. Daevon Anderson scored four points. Michael Suarez finished with one.

Miles Fleck led LCWM with 15 points. Austin Nickels finished with 11. Spenser Hodgkins and Zach Wells each finished with eight. Logan Bode scored three. Evan Mann, Cade Dudgeon, and Gage McManemy each scored two.

On Saturday, the boys fell to the Pipestone Arrows 75-64.

The Saints trailed by just one with 4:00 left in the first half. A 9-0 run sparked by a pair of and-ones gave Pipestone a 36-26 lead at the half.

The Saints were able to cut the lead back down to five following buckets by Sawyer Evans, Halvorson, and Jones, but there was too much Dawson Kellen for St. James to handle.

The junior forward scored 15 points in the second half alone, finishing with 23 on the game. Six of Kellen's seven second-half baskets came with under ten minutes left, becoming the driving force keeping the Saints at bay.

TJ Tinklenberg scored 21. Connor Zephier finished with 13. Cole Lueck scored nine. Aaron Lingen finished with eight.

Jones led the Saints with 23 points and connected on his first three-pointer of the season. Logan Carlson scored 20 and hit five threes. Carlson has drilled 32 threes in just six games this season. Halvorson finished with 15.

Evans and Daevon Anderson each scored three. Juan Castaneda had one.

The Saints shot 15/19 from the free-throw line.

The loss drops the Saints to 3-3.