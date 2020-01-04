St. Cloud State outscored Minnesota Crookston men's basketball 42-28 in the second half on the way to a 72-57 win over the Golden Eagles in an NSIC game Friday night in St. Cloud.

UMC fell to 7-6 and 3-4 in NSIC play, while SCSU improved to 8-5 with a 5-2 conference mark.

The Golden Eagles got off to a hot start shooting the ball, with three straight 3-pointers to take a 9-0 lead. They extended their lead to as much as 12 points before the Huskies charged back with a 11-2 run of their own.

Minnesota Crookston went into halftime leading 30-29, having scored just two points over the half's last eight minutes.

In the second half, SCSU had a strong start of its own, scoring nine of the half's first 12 points. The Golden Eagles got it to within 60-52 with under six minutes to play, but the Huskies closed out the game on a 12-5 run.

Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) scored 20 points to lead UMC in scoring, but it took him 20 shots to get there. Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) added 15 points, and Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) added nine.

Anthony Roberts scored 20 points for St. Cloud State, while Trevon Marshall (14) and Andrija Blatancic (11) also contributed to the winning effort.

The Huskies hit on 47.4 percent of their field goals, while the Golden Eagles shot just 35 percent overall, 25 percent from 3-point range. SCSU also had 18 assists to UMC's eight and won the rebounding battle, 38-30.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston travels to Duluth to take on Minnesota-Duluth at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs are 10-3 with a 5-2 NSIC record.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.