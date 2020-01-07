Crookston boys' basketball was blown out by Dilworth-Glyndon-Fenton, 91-56, in a Section 8AA game in Glyndon on Monday night.

The Pirates fell to 4-6, 2-6 in section play, while the Rebels are now 6-3 and 3-2, respectively, after Monday's win.

DGF outscored Crookston 54-19 in the first half on the strength of 20 unanswered points before the Pirates found their rhythm after the break. Both teams scored 37 points in the second half.

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) was Crookston's leading scorer with 20 points. Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) added 15, while Caden Osborn (Sr., C) had 12.

Aiden Leach (17), Owen Leach (16), Jacob Strand (13) and Mason Kerr (12) paced the Rebels' offense.

"We need to move our feet more on the defensive end and move more on offense," said Pirates head coach Greg Garmen. "We need to play with more energy to say the least."

UP NEXT: Crookston heads to Fertile-Beltrami on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Falcons, from Section 8A, are 10-0 on the season as of Monday.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.