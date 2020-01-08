Crookston wrestling dominated on its Senior Night on Tuesday at Crookston High School, winning duals against Roseau, 69-6 and Fertile-Beltrami, 64-15.

"We've showed that we've improved since 2019," said head coach Wes Hanson. "Our guys did a good job of controlling situations and holding positions and working on things we've been coaching them to do in practice."

The Pirates improved to 10-7 in duals on the season.

“We really wanna focus on our style of wrestling,” Hanson said. “I think we've done a better job of holding our position, especially on our feet, and I think that bodes well for us late in matches. That showed up for us tonight we won a lot of the close ones down the stretch.”

Crookston won the first two matches against Roseau by forfeit, before Spencer Ness pinned his opponent at 120 pounds. After another forfeit, Cam Weiland recorded a pin at 132 pounds after just one minute.

Cameron Hulst (145 pounds) was pinned by Roseau’s Race Knochemus, and the Pirates then won matches at 152 and 170 by forfeit.

Ethan Boll and his Roseau opponent, Ben Olson, went to double overtime at 182 pounds, with Boll eventually finishing off a gritty win by decision.

Greg Gonzalez pinned Axle Dahl at 220 pounds in the third period to close out the match.

Once again, the Pirates won the first two matches by forfeit against Fertile-Beltrami. Zach Brown got the first pin of the dual at 120 pounds.

Nolan Dans fell at 126 pounds before Weiland and Braxton Volker both recorded pins at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. Volker’s pin came with just 14 seconds left.

Hulst, at 152 pounds, won his final regular-season match at home, pinning Tyler Stuhaug in the second period.

Layten Fuentes was pinned at 182 pounds before Boll, wrestling up a weight class at 195, won a 10-2 decision. Gonzalez recorded a pin just 55 seconds into his final match at 220 pounds.

"(Cameron Hulst's) match against Fertile-Beltrami was very good, he just did a good job of riding and picking up a pin for us," Hanson said. "I thought Greg Gonzalez had a good showing tonight, he'd been out of the lineup for a little bit, but to get him back at 220 and pick up two nice wins and wrestle at a high level was good.

"We've had a lot of success in those lower weights. Cameron Weiland is on a hot streak here and had a couple big wins for us tonight. ... And now to get Greg up top picking up a few wins really makes us a lot more solid all-around in our dual team."

UP NEXT: Crookston will be on the road to face Fosston-Bagley in a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Greyhounds are 8-3 on the season.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.