Crookston girls' basketball team beat Virginia, 56-43, on Friday night at Crookston High School.

The Pirates improved to 11-2 on the season, while the Blue Devils dropped to 9-4.

Starting off with a 9-0 lead, Crookston kept a ten-point lead through most of the game with a strong defense and clean passes.

Halle Winjum (8, G) led the Pirates with 13 points and five rebounds, with Kasey Cwikla close behind with 11 points and four rebounds (Sr., F)

UP NEXT: Crookston is at home against Cass Lake-Bena on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The Panthers come in with a 9-4 record.

