The St. James boys basketball team was in for a rude awakening to the new year, falling to a pair of top-ten teams.

On Friday, St. James saw a slim margin at the half expand into a 20-point victory for rival #9 St. Peter.

The boys found themselves down 8-0 within the opening minutes before Derrick Halvorson got the Saints off the schneid at the 13:30 mark. Halvorson connected again, cutting the St. Peter lead to just 10-7.

The hosts once again saw their lead swell to eight at 19-11. Baskets from Logan Carlson, Hayden Jones and, Michael Suarez chipped the lead down to two.

The upset-minded Saints hung around for the majority of the second half.

With 6:20 left, Jones connected, cutting the St. Peter lead down to five. A three-pointer by Kaden Oeltjenbruns and a basket from Josh Johnson pushed the lead to ten. St. Peter continued to pour it on in the last four minutes, with Wyatt Olson, Bennett Olson, Oeltjenbruns, and Ethan Volk put the finishing touches on the Saints.

Kaden Oeltjenbruns scored 21. Wyatt Olson finished with 20. Volk chipped in 15.

Carlson and Jones each finished with 16. Halvorson scored 13. Suarez finished with a career-high of eight.

On Tuesday, the Saints traveled to Waseca to take on the #1 ranked Bluejays, falling to the Big South Conference powerhouse 85-48.

The top team in Class 2A raced to a 63-23 lead at halftime behind 25 points from Kyreese Willingham.

Willingham finished with a game-high 29. Ryan Dufault finished with 20 points. Andrew Morgan finished with 12. Matt Seberson finished with 11.

Hayden Jones scored 17 for the Saints. Logan Carlson finished with ten. Derrick Halvorson scored nine. Adrian Luna, Daevon Anderson, and Michael Suarez all had three. Sawyer Evans finished with a point.

The pair of losses put the Saints at 3-6.