Minnesota Crookston baseball was picked to finish eighth in the NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches’ Poll released Thurs., Jan. 16 by the conference office.

The Golden Eagles received 101 points. Augustana was picked to finish first in the poll with 195 points and 13 first-place votes.



The eight-place preseason pick is the highest the Golden Eagles have ever been picked. Minnesota Crookston was slotted ninth in the 2017 and 2018 preseason polls, and were picked 10th in 2019.

Minnesota Crookston is coming off its winningest season in program history in 2019, as it went 28-21 (20-12 NSIC) to earn its third NSIC Tournament appearance in the last four years.



Brock Reller (Jr., OF, who hit .284 with nine home runs and 47 RBI last season, was named Minnesota Crookston’s NSIC Player to Watch, while senior right-hander Jayden Grover (5-3, 5.43 ERA, 43 strikeouts) was selected as the NSIC Pitcher to Watch for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles open their season on Feb. 14 in Pittsburg, Kan. with a three-game series against Pittsburg State.

